One of the foundations of democracy is the division of powers, and the existence of an autonomous body responsible for organizing the elections.

Among the characteristics of dictatorships is the concentration of power in one of the powers or in one person. In Mexico there is a risk with MORENA that this happens.

worry is the political-electoral reform raised by the executive. Its main objective is that the directors of the INE and the magistrates are elected by popular vote.

Faced with the power to carry and buy votes, mainly in the countryside and among the poor, where the current government of the 4T, As the PRI century, exchanges or conditions aid to the poor in exchange for their vote, it is predictable that, if this electoral reform is approved, the 4T will completely dominate the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Judiciary, which implies a de facto dictatorship , and only a shell of democracy.

This electoral reform, which implies a popular consultation, to the “people”, to appoint INE directors and magistrates, which would cost 8 billion pesos, has a high possibility that, with the millions available from the 4T to buy and manipulate votes through aid to millions of poor people, mainly in the countryside and in the poverty zones, guarantees the triumph of MORENA if it is carried out.

According to ECLAC, in 2018 there were 51.8 million poor people in Mexico, in 2022 it calculates them at 58.1 million, 2.5 million more.

The current government weakened the INE. In 2018 its budget was 23,998.5 million pesos, in 2023 the INE estimates it at 14,437.6 million, almost 40% less than in 2018. The number of voters increases and the budget decreases.

In 2023, preparations will begin for the 2024 elections in which the President, 128 senators and 500 deputies will be elected, with more voters than in 2018, when the electoral roll was 89.3 million, and in 2024 it will be 95 million.

Although it is difficult to approve the electoral reform that further weakens the INE and seeks to turn it into an unconditional appendage of the executive power, we already find ourselves with an INE weakened and sabotaged by the MORENA government, and in danger of having its independence disappear in 2024.