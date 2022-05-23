Record pole for Scott Dixon in Indianapolis. The driver of the Ganassi team for the fifth time in his career has centered the start at the pole in the basin of Indiana with the record of miles per hour, the pole in fact was scored at 234.046 mph on average, better than his boxmate Alex Palou , ‘stopped’ at 233,499.

After two Honda engines in the second row we find the Chevrolet couple with Rinus Veekay in front of Ed Carpenter. Complete the list of ‘fast six‘Marcus Ericsson and veteran Tony Kanaan,

Yesterday saw Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, also involved in the best 12 Romain Grosjean, Takuma Sato, Will Power and Jimmie Johnson. Colton Herta will start 25th.

The race is scheduled for Sunday 29 May at 18:45 live on Sky Sport F1. The winner of the 2021 edition, Helio Castroneves, will have to come back from 27th position.

Indianapolis 500, Qualifying results

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 02: 33.8162 (234.046 mph)

2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 02: 34.1761 (233.499)

3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 02: 34.2516 (233.385)

4. (33) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 02: 34.4532 (233.080)

5. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 02: 34.6630 (232.764)

6. (1) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 02: 34.9243 (232.372)

7. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 02: 34.7022 (232.705)

8. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 02: 35.0506 (232.182)

9. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 02: 35.1729 (231.999)

10. (51) Takuma Sato, Honda, 02: 35.3935 (231.670)

11. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 02: 35.4846 (231.534)

12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 02: 35.6664 (231.264)

13. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 02: 35.4356 (231.607)

14. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 02: 35.4541 (231.580)

15. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 02: 35.5019 (231.508)

16. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 02: 35.6590 (231.275)

17. (11) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 02: 35.7684 (231.112)

18. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 02: 35.8451 (230.999)

19. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 02: 35.8707 (230.961)

20. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 02: 35.9713 (230.812)

21. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 02: 36.0022 (230.766)

22. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 02: 36.2064 (230.464)

23. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 02: 36.2875 (230.345)

24. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 02: 36.3002 (230.326)

25. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 02: 36.3620 (230.235)

26. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 02: 36.4167 (230.154)

27. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 02: 36.7741 (229.630)

28. (14) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 02: 36.9269 (229.406)

29. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 02: 37.2628 (228.916)

30. (6) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 02: 37.4655 (228.622)

31. (30) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 02: 38.5531 (227.053)

32. (45) Jack Harvey, Honda, 02: 38.6944 (226.851)

33. (25) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, no time (no speed)