Industry A large Russian company orders an icebreaker from Helsinki Shipyard, the order brings thousands of jobs – including a shipyard owned by the Russian state

Helsinki Shipyard has received a new icebreaker order from Norilsk Nickel, Russia.

Norilsk Nickel is Russia’s leading metal and mining company. The company is also one of the largest producers of platinum and copper in Russia. Norilsk Nickel is listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange and had sales of approximately $ 15.5 billion in 2020, or approximately $ 13.2 billion.

Helsinki Shipyard describes the order as significant for its operations.

“The employment impact of the order at the shipyard and the marine industry network is approximately 2,100 person-years. The agreement is significant for Helsinki Shipyard, and it will create stability for the shipyard’s order backlog, which will extend until the end of 2024 after the transaction, ”Helsinki Shipyard’s press release states.

The Helsinki shipyard is also Russian-owned. The yard was transferred to Russian ownership in late 2014, when the Russian state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation USC acquired STX Finland Oy’s stake in the yard.

Telakan According to him, the icebreaker now ordered is the largest and most efficient diesel-electric icebreaker ever built in Finland.

“The design and construction of the new icebreaker is yet another indication of the strengths of the Helsinki shipyard and Aker Arctic, as well as the entire Finnish marine industry network, as a leading icebreaker builder,” the press release reads.

The icebreaker contract was signed for the icebreaker concept developed by Aker Arctic. Aker Arctic is an independent company that specializes in the design of icebreakers, among other things.

New construction of the breaker is scheduled to begin this year. It is scheduled to be delivered to the customer for the winter season 2025.

The purpose of the new breaker is to secure vessels access to the seaport of Dudinka. Its area of ​​operation is Jeniseijoki, Jeniseilahti and the Kara Sea.

The future home port of the icebreaker is Murmansk.

Helsinki Shipyard advertises the new icebreaker as environmentally friendly. In practice, this means that the breaker has an integrated diesel-electric dual-fuel engine that can run on both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-sulfur diesel.