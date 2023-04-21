Ryu’s Office announced that theINDIE Showcase Expo 2023 it will take place on the weekend of 20 and 21 May 2023. For the occasion, more than 200 games made by independent studios and developers will be shown.

The event will be broadcast on the INDIELiveExpo YouTube channel at this address.

The first day, that of May, 20th, will be dedicated to presentations of completely new titles and DLCs, as well as news and updates dedicated to previously announced games. Given the volume of productions, there will be “INDIE Waves” or segments where a large number of indie titles will be shown in sequence, alternating with insights into specific games chosen by the organizers. For the occasion there will also be the “INDIE Studios Around the World”, a presentation that will highlight the international scene of indie development.

For the second day, the May 21st“The Aftershow” is scheduled, in which there will be space for Let’s Plays with various international influencers in which indie titles soon to be released or have already recently arrived in stores will be shown.