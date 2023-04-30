Steven Spielberg it was said enthusiastic Of Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destinythe first chapter of the film saga that he did not direct personally but which he was able to preview, together with director James Mangold, thanks to a private screening for Disney executives.

To be released in Italian theaters on June 28, Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny was liked a lot by Spielberg, who has worked on the franchise since its inception together with George Lucas, creator of the character, so much so that he proud of the work done on the occasion of the new episode.

“Bob Iger arranged a screening for several Disney executives and I was able to attend with director James Mangold,” he said. “Everyone loved the movie: it’s a really, really good episode of Indiana Jones. I’m proud of what Jim has achieved.”

“When the lights came on, I turned to the others and said, ‘Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to shoot one!” Spielberg laughed, and there’s no doubt his personal testimony you count a lot in the eyes of the historical fans of the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny will see the archaeologist played by Harrison Ford getting back on track for one last adventure with his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), when a Nazi threat resurfaces from the past.