Microsoft is considering to bring Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle also on PS5: this was reported by some sources who claim to know the plans of the Redmond house regarding the expected tie-in produced by Bethesda.

The indiscretion, which arrives practically in conjunction with the news of the possible release of Starfield also on PS5, would seem to confirm a clear change of strategy regarding the Xbox exclusiveswhich at this point would be best defined as thunderstorms, at best.

According to what was written by Tom Warren, the plans are to launch Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox and PC, presumably by the end of the year; after that, After a few months, bring the game to PS5.