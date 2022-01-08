D.he Indian government has lifted a donation ban for the aid organization “Missionaries of Charity” founded by Mother Teresa. This means that the women’s order can again accept money from donors from abroad, as the Asian press service Ucanews reported on Saturday. Sunita Kumar, spokeswoman for the Order, said she was relieved. The order did not expect that.

The Hindu nationalist government in New Delhi imposed the donation ban on December 27th. The reason given was that the aid organization no longer met the “eligibility criteria”. The Order of Women operates shelters for the poor and the homeless across India. According to the newspaper “The Hindu”, the Order received 750 million US dollars (662 million euros) from abroad in the 2020/21 budget year.

After the government ban, it was feared that the Missionaries of Charity would no longer be able to finance a large part of their work in the future. At the time, observers viewed the decision as another harassment of Hindu nationalist policies against the Christians in the country.

Born in what is now North Macedonia, Mother Teresa became known worldwide through her work with the poor, the homeless, the sick and the dying in India. In 1979 she received the Nobel Peace Prize for this. In the Catholic Church, Mother Teresa, who died in Calcutta in September 1997, is venerated as a saint.