This elephant, called “Arikumbhan”, was known to break into rice and grain stores in the state of Kerala in southern India.

The Indian Express reported that a team of 150 forest officials on Saturday captured the elephant, which resisted being “captured” even after being hit with five tranquilizer shots.

After being caught, his legs were tied and his eyes were covered with a piece of cloth, then he was pushed by 4 kumki elephants, which are trained elephants used to catch other elephants, into a truck.

Then he was fitted with a GPS collar and taken to a reserve, according to AFP.

This is not the first time that officials have tried to catch the elephant, which is believed to be 30 years old.

He gave Orikumban tranquilizer shots in 2017, but he managed to escape.

And last month, officials set up a fake store for rice and grain to attract the elephant, but the court stopped this plan, according to the newspaper.

According to the government, India is home to more than 60% of wild Asian elephants.

According to the latest elephant census in 2017, the number of elephants in India was 29,964.