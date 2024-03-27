The number of migrants reaching the UK by boat hit a record high during the first three months of this year, undermining a key pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he prepares for a tough election campaign.

Bloomberg News reported, based on provisional figures from the British Home Office, that about 4,644 people had arrived on the British side of the English Channel as of yesterday, Tuesday, March 26. Bloomberg reported that this number exceeds the number of people who were able to cross during the same period in 2022, which amounted to 4,548 people, and their number reached 3,793 people in 2023, five days before the end of the first quarter of the year.

This record number of people who were able to cross represents a blow to Sunak, who pledged in January 2023 to “stop the boats”, one of the five basic pledges by which he asked voters to judge him.