Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, Head of the Health Promotion Department at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, stated that misconceptions and a sense of stigma are negative factors that cause community members to delay early detection examinations, and periodic self-examination for any disease, not just cancer.

She added during the activities of the first session of the Fifth Joint Gulf Conference on Cancer, which was hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah today, that “income” is usually a major factor in preventing members of society from obtaining preventive health care, stressing the importance of health awareness as a pivotal factor in combating cancer.

Dr. Anil D’Cruz, former president of the International Union for Cancer Control, revealed that health data constitutes 1% of the total data stored by humanity, and this data is very important to help local and international organizations and governments analyze and understand the scale of the challenge, pointing out that improving data quality through the use of better evaluation processes. It helps decision makers prepare specialized national cancer control programs that can be monitored and evaluated for their effectiveness over time.

In turn, Dr. Soe Tee Tan of the Gillis Macindo Research Institute in New Zealand confirmed that cancer is a major cause of death worldwide at a very high human and economic cost. Out of every three deaths, one case is caused by cancer, which causes 31% of all deaths. Referring to the promising research in the treatment of cancer through stem cells and other biotechnologies, he explained scientifically the results of the research of the (renin-angiotensin) hormonal system, to which patients responded positively, preserving their quality of life.

Andre Carvalho, a specialist in the Early Detection, Prevention and Infection Branch in France, said: Evidence-based interventions are necessary to remove obstacles and enhance public appetite for early and periodic examination programs that usually rely on systematic reviews of evidence-based interventions. Effective screening tests include availability, affordability, quality insurance, governance, and more.”

For her part, Professor and Medical Research Specialist at the Institute of Public Health at the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Effat Al-Barazi, pointed to the great role that social media can play as tools to promote health and change prevailing concepts about cancer, based on the ability of modern communication technologies to greatly influence opinion. General, due to its speed in delivering messages to the largest possible number of target audience.

And a consultant breast radiologist at Mediclinic Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Nihad Kazem Al Bastaki, reviewed the specific scenarios in effective communication with patients in the breast imaging unit. The International Agency for Research on Cancer in France discussed the influence of the media and the effectiveness of media campaigns to promote knowledge and education about cancer and its prevention. Drawing on the many successful examples of propaganda campaigns in the Western media.