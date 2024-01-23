Here we are: bookings for the Ecobonus incentive have started again today based on the criteria established in the past and awaiting the new methods on which the Ministry of Made in Italy Companies is working.

How to do

From this morning it is in fact possible to place reservations on the Ecobonus platform for contributions for the purchase of non-polluting vehicles of category M1 (cars), L1e – L7e (motorcycles and mopeds) and N1 and N2 (commercial vehicles). The request has been possible for a few minutes.

We can read it on the website of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy which also specifies that, as announced, the MISE is working on amending the current decree, in order to improve the incentive, taking into account the market trend and the consumer needs.

The total allocation made available for 2024 is equal to €610 million, plus the residual unspent in 2022 equal to approximately €300-380 million. The contribution is recognized as the lower price charged by the dealer on the invoice at the time of purchase.

The deadlines

The current legislation, which will remain in force until the release of the next Prime Ministerial Decree, provides for a maximum discount of up to 5,000 euros in the case of the purchase of an electric car associated with the scrapping of an old car Euro from 0 to 4 (3,000 euros without scrapping ). And in the same case the incentive rises to 7,500 euros for those with an ISEE of less than 30,000 euros (4,500 without scrapping). For those who purchase a hybrid car, the discount is 4,000 euros with scrapping and 2,000 without. For the purchase of motorcycles and scooters with scrapping, however, the reduction on the price list reaches 40% of the purchase price up to a maximum of 4,000 euros in the case of electric vehicles and 40% of the purchase price up to a maximum 2,500 euros for non-electric two-wheelers. In the latter case, a seller discount of at least 5% of the purchase price is mandatory. Finally, for new electric commercial vehicles, discounts of up to 14,000 euros can be obtained.

But the big wait is for the new incentives in 2024

The current package allocated for 2024 provides for total resources of around 1 billion and once the unspent residues of the 2023 incentives have been counted, it will be evaluated whether to add further resources.

The new plan will be presented on February 1st at the automotive table and the entry into force of the new Prime Ministerial Decree is expected between March and April. In particular, based on the new rules, the incentives for electric cars will start from 6,000 euros (without scrapping) and will reach 13,750 euros if a Euro2 car is scrapped and has an ISEE under 30 thousand euros.

The aid for the purchase of a hybrid car will range from 4 to 10 thousand euros, and that for a low-emission car from 1,500 to 3,000 euros.