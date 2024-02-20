It is no secret to anyone that, with the arrival of old age, elderly people begin to present different health conditions, especially related to Cognitive abilitieshence the importance of the services offered by the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) for this age group.

It was through its official social media accounts, where the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) made public knowledge that, in the event that an elderly person have symptoms of dementia or cognitive impairmentyou can go to the Memory Clinic of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM).

Under this context, according to what is detailed on the official website of the government of Mexico, Among the different activities carried out at the Memory Clinic, the following stand out::

*They perform cognitive assessments on older adults.

*Generates individual care plans according to the specific needs of each older adult.

*Provides information and guides older adults, their family members and caregivers about diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.

In this vein, the following are the requirements To access the INAPAM Memory Clinic:

*Be 60 years old or older.

*Schedule an appointment by phone at number 55 5920-7485.

*Present an official identification (INE, Professional Identification Card, Passport, INAPAM credential)

*That the elderly person presents situations such as memory impairment and frequent forgetfulness.

*Go with a companion.

As detailed on the official website of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), the Memory Clinic of the federal agency for seniors is located in the calle Héroes del 47, núm 79, Col. San Diego Churubusco CP 04210, Alcaldía Coyoacán, Mexico City, providing attention from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, Monday to Friday.

For any complaint, complaint and/or suggestion, senior citizens, family members or caregivers can call 55 9155-4154 and 55 5687-9182.

