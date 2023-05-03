A fuel depot caught fire late Wednesday in the Russian village of Volna, near the bridge to the annexed Crimean peninsula, the local governor said.

“A tank with petroleum derivatives caught fire in the village of Volna of the Temryuksky district“Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram, without citing the cause of the incident.

“According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries,” he added. “Everything possible is being done so that the fire does not spread further.”

Volna is located at the end of the bridge over the Kerch Strait, which links Russia with Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. Last October, the bridge was damaged by a truck bomb, in an attack that Moscow blamed on Ukraine, although kyiv denied attacking the infrastructure.

Russia and Crimea have been the targets of several attacks in recent days ahead of an expected counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces, although kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the actions.

Another burning fuel tank. This time in Taman, in Krasnodar, in Russian territory facing the Crimea

Just before the Kerch bridge

Although there is talk of a Ukrainian drone, the version could not be confirmed pic.twitter.com/B3AgmgDLWu — Nacho Montes de Oca (@nachomdeo) May 3, 2023

Ukrainian drones attack airfield in Russia’s Bryansk region

Drones from the Ukrainian Armed Forces also attacked a military airfield last night in the Russian region of Briansk, on the border with Ukraine, shortly after an explosive device derailed the second train in two days in the same province the day before, according to the channel. from Telegram Asset.

According to this source, the attack took place at dawn and a total of five unmanned aircraft participated in it. Two of them exploded in the airfield facilities, two were shot down and another has not been found until now.

In accordance with Assetwhose information has not yet been commented on by the Briansk authorities, as a result of the attack a Russian Antonov An-124 plane that was not operational received “minor damage”.

(Also read: Poland seized Russian school in Warsaw; Russia vowed retaliation.)

A tank with petroleum products that was classified with the highest degree of difficulty caught fire and, according to the first tests, it was caused by a drone attack. Photo: EFE / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Several Russian regions and Crimea have suffered attacks with drones and explosives in recent days, allegedly committed or encouraged by Ukraine in what Russia describes as sabotage and that occur far from the front, in the rear. The day before, another train derailed in Briansk after which it was diverted on Monday, in both cases due to an explosive planted on the railway lines.

Already at night, a drone caused a large fire in a fuel tank in the town of Volná, in the Russian region of Krasnodar, just over 10 kilometers from the place where the bridge that connects Russia with the annexed Crimean peninsula begins. In addition, according to Radio Svoboda, on Tuesday afternoon there was an explosion at a border guard building near Simferopol, in Crimea, information that was also not confirmed by official sources.

All this after last Saturday morning a drone attack caused a fire in a fuel tank in the port of Sevastopol, the base of the Black Sea Fleet, described by Ukraine as “God’s punishment” for the massacre. of 23 civilians in the city of Umán that occurred last Friday. Besides, The Russian Prosecutor’s Office investigates the causes of a fire -already extinguished- this Wednesday morning in a hangar with two helicopters.

EFE AND AFP

