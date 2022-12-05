After the start of restrictions on prices for Russian oil, a traffic jam of oil tankers formed off the coast of Turkey. This was reported by the newspaper on December 5 Financial Times with reference to sources.

According to the publication, the congestion is due to the fact that from December 1, Turkey requires a letter from insurance companies confirming the provision of P&I insurance to the vessel.

In this regard, on December 5, at least 19 ships were waiting for permission to enter the Bosporus and Dardanelles. It is noted that the representative of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has not yet commented on the situation.

On December 5, a ban on Russian oil supplied by sea to the EU came into effect, as well as a price ceiling (maximum permitted cost) for energy from Russia, which the EU and G7 countries, after long disagreements, agreed on at $60 per barrel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would not recognize “no ceilings”. According to him, a response is being prepared.

November 29 Novak stressed that Russia does not accept the introduction of such a cost cap. He also stressed that setting a price ceiling would create many risks in the market, including a shortage of supply.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian leader announced on February 24.

