Washington Post: Instead of a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian army will face a long and painful stalemate

In anticipation of the supply of Western weapons, the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have stalled, writes American newspaper The Washington Post.

Journalists pointed to the absence of signs of preparations for the “major counteroffensive” that Kyiv had previously spoken about. For several weeks, Western intelligence and military analysts have been predicting that the Ukrainian army will try to recapture Kherson and surrounding areas, the newspaper noted.

But in trenches less than a mile from Russian positions in the area, Ukrainian soldiers are hiding from the mounting artillery barrage, unable to move forward. As one of the Ukrainian military admitted, the tension is growing, the fire from the Russian troops has intensified over the past week.

According to experts, instead of a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian army has reached a dead end. “Time is slipping away. While Ukraine wants to achieve President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stated goal of “winning the war” by the end of the year, the current situation on the ground points to the prospect of a long and painful stalemate.

They pointed out that “the progress of the Ukrainian troops stalled, and the soldiers found themselves in open areas.” Another of the Ukrainian servicemen admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “have nowhere to hide.” The roads on which the Ukrainian soldiers travel are covered with craters from previous strikes carried out with the help of Russian Orlan-10 drones, the publication specified.

“The Ukrainian military command does not name the timing of the offensive and admits that it is waiting for an increase in the supply of Western weapons. Kyiv does not have the ability to launch a full-scale counteroffensive anywhere along the line of hostilities, ”added the publication.

On July 12, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadim Skibitsky announced preparations for a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine. Later, an adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, Aleksey Arestovich, said that armored vehicles were required for the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a counteroffensive.