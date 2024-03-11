In the Belgorod region, seven villages were left without electricity due to a UAV attack

In the Belgorod region, seven settlements were left without power supply due to an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this in your Telegram channel reported Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He clarified that the drone dropped four explosive devices that damaged power lines. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Now the villages of Yasnye Zori, Cheremoshnoye, Ustinka, Lozovoye, Rovenek, Petrovka, Solovyovka remain without electricity. Repair of power lines will begin after approval from the Ministry of Defense.

On the afternoon of March 11, a kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a passenger car driving along the road in the village of Novoe, Volokonovsky district, Belgorod region. Then Gladkov said that there were no casualties, but the window of the car was broken.