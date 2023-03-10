The official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report that the leader field directed “the Hwaseong Artillery Unit assigned to the operational mission of the KPA on the Western Front on March 9 and attended offensive exercises.”

The agency added that the “leader” stressed the need to remain constantly alert to all kinds of frantic moves to prepare for the war that the enemy has recently undertaken and to maintain and steadfastly train the strong ability to respond overwhelmingly to these moves and contain them at all times in order to comprehensively deter the danger of military clashes in the region. Korean Peninsula,” according to the South Korean news agency “Yonhap”.

Kim Jong-un also “studied the actual situation of the military response of the 8th Company to the live ammunition attack of the unit tasked with striking the enemy’s operating airfield in the direction of the western front,” according to Yonhap.

According to the agency, conducting “deterring war” and “taking the lead in war” training is done by steadily intensifying various simulation exercises of a real war in a variety of situations.

Pictures released by the North’s Korean Central News Agency showed that Kim Jong-un’s “beloved” daughter, Kim Ju-a, also attended the field orientation.

It is noteworthy that North Korea launched Thursday a short-range ballistic missile towards the Yellow Sea from the western coastal city of Nampho, according to Yonhap.

This comes as the allies prepare for the start of the “Freedom Shield” exercise, scheduled for Monday through March 23.

The maneuvers are scheduled to continue in conjunction with the large-scale field maneuvers, called “Shield Warrior”.