Victim of a scooter accident, a young man from Iglesias remained in a coma for 17 days. His story: “The Sic told me that I would wake up shortly thereafter. His Honda was also there”

“I was in a synagogue and his motorbike was inside, with the number 58 on the front. Then he arrived, Marco Simoncelli, and soon I woke up”. And so, a 20-year-old Sardinian boy from Iglesias, named Marco Sias, put an end to his nightmare, after he went into a coma on November 2nd for an unfortunate accident with the electric scooter between 8.30 and 9 in the morning. While going down a slope, at the intersection of via Garibaldi and piazza Quintino Sella, he actually hit the left door of a car that had been opened a few seconds earlier, flying several meters to impact his head forward on the asphalt. A violent impact, remembered by the same boy at the Journal, while searches are still underway to identify the unknown that has opened the door of the car.

The synagogue, the arrival of Sic and the awakening – The peculiarity, however, lies in the dream that Sias had just before waking up definitively on November 19, after 17 very long days in a coma, as anticipated by the newspaper. The Sardinian Union. A dream centered around the “Sic”, who disappeared in the 2011 Sepang GP in an unfortunate accident at the start of the MotoGP race, unknown to him, given that the boy has never had a passion for sport: “I don’t follow football , nor the engines, let alone the MotoGP – he tells us – I just did a web search after I woke up, and I realized that that person was Marco. He had gold-colored curls, a band-aid on his nose and he said these words to me: ‘Quiet, from this nightmare you are about to wake up’. Shortly thereafter, I opened my eyes ”. That dream started with the boy inside a synagogue, where he noticed Simoncelli’s Honda parked inside. “It was white, with some red inserts and in front of it was the number 58,” recalls the young man.

A woman in the Sic dream – Elements that recall the RC212V of the Gresini team, sponsored by San Carlo and driven by the driver from Coriano in his last season. “As I was looking at her, Sic came in and said those words to me. Beside him there was also another girl with curly hair, whom he had told me was his sister ”. But in reality, the woman was not Martina Simoncelli, related to the rider from Romagna, “but a nurse in the intensive care unit of the Brotzu hospital, whom I had never seen before, having arrived there in a coma – adds the 20 years old – I remember that in my dream this girl tore the blankets by force, and this scene definitely opened my eyes “. In reality, when the young man woke up, the blankets were pulled up and in that recovery room she was not present at that precise moment: “When she arrived later, I immediately noticed that she was the same as in the dream”.

“Our boy is a miracle worker” – His mother, Giuliana Orru, and father Massimo, have no doubts and believe in their son: “Ours is a very quiet and miraculous boy, who has never enjoyed or played so much sport – they say in chorus – He has never followed a race MotoGP, that’s why we feel we can believe him ”. In the accident, Marco was saved thanks to the intervention of a volunteer from the local emergency room, who passed by on the street and immediately put him next to him, preventing him from swallowing his tongue during convulsions, before falling into a coma. Taken by ambulance to the Brutzu hospital in Cagliari, the 20-year-old arrived in the operating room with two cerebral hemorrhages and a cut at the left base of the skull, which from the top of the head reached the ear. After two operations, both lasting four and a half hours, the young man returned home on December 31st and is now well: “When I woke up, the doctors told me that I could be 80% disabled, instead I walk and eat”.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 19:57)

