A surge in sales of large format premium apartments has been recorded in Moscow. In 2023, the volume of sales of real estate with an area of ​​more than 100 square meters. m amounted to 127 thousand square meters. m, which is 110% higher than the level of 2022, analysts from Aeon Development and Metrium told Izvestia on February 14.

As experts noted, in the capital, the demand of wealthy buyers is shifting towards large family apartments, as well as penthouses.

“Premium housing in general is characterized by a trend towards a decrease in the average area of ​​an apartment sold, but we see that last year the market stabilized and interest in large lots increased noticeably. A further reduction in the square footage of apartments is possible for residential complexes in more affordable segments, as well as for projects that are not aimed at family living. The latter rely on optimizing prices for the target audience of private investors and clients purchasing their first home,” said Dmitry Starostin, managing partner of Aeon Development.

According to him, large footage will be sold in those projects whose concept takes into account all the needs of families.

At the same time, analysts clarified that if we evaluate the dynamics of demand not in percentage terms, but in the real volume of square meters, then buyers of premium housing last year most actively purchased apartments of medium size. The largest volume of sales was for housing with an area of ​​60 to 80 square meters. m: 108 thousand sq. m were sold in this range. m, which is 60% higher than the level of 2022.

At the same time, experts added that last year 88 thousand square meters were put on sale. m of housing with an area of ​​60–80 sq. m and 98 thousand sq. m of lots with an area of ​​80–100 sq. m.

Earlier, on January 3, the managing director of the Metrium company, Ruslan Syrtsov, said that in Russia at the beginning of 2024, the cost of apartments in new buildings in the mass segment and business class may decrease. Secondary housing will also gradually become cheaper, the expert predicted.