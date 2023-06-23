The flow of Colombian migrants trying to enter the United States illegally remains at record levels, according to new statistics revealed this week by the agency Customs and Border Protection (CPB for its acronym in English).

(We recommend: Why does HRW ask Gustavo Petro and Lula to use their influence on Nicolás Maduro?)

According to the CPB, During the month of May, 18,852 people of Colombian origin were arrested at all ports of entry but mostly on its southern border with Mexico.

(You can read: The Google search of a woman in the United States connects her to the death of her husband)

Its about second highest number of arrests recorded since this new wave of immigration began in October 2021 and that he has no record. The highest mark that had been registered so far was presented precisely in May of last year when 19,862 matches were recorded.

So far this fiscal year 2023, which began in October 2022, they have been arrested 131,068 people. That figure already beats the previous record for arrests of Colombians that occurred throughout fiscal year 2022 (October 2021 and October 2022) when 130,971 arrests were recorded. Which is a new milestone in this migration crisis.

(Keep reading: Has the Petro Presidency derailed? This says an analysis by the Bloomberg agency)

And given that this fiscal year still has 5 more months to go (until October 2023), the authorities fear that the previous record could even double.

Border of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in the north of Mexico.

To put it in context, In 2020, 2,768 people were arrested, in 2021 10,485, in 2022 130,971 and now, in just seven months evaluated, there are already 131,068 in 2023.

Experts on immigration issues were very aware of the May figures as they coincide with the end of the controversial title 42 that allowed the US to expel all illegal immigrants without immigration proceedings. The fear – which still exists – is that with the expiration of the Title, a migratory tsunami will be generated towards the United States.

(You can read: The Colombian judges who have in their hands the legal troubles of Donald Trump)

At the moment, it is something that has not happened. In general terms, the number of arrests remained at levels similar to those of April (273,141 vs. 275,266 last month) and almost identical to last year’s figures at this time (274,992).

That is to say, the tsunami has not materialized yet. That said, the numbers are still staggering compared to previous years.

(We recommend: The United States publishes the guide for the family reunification process for Colombians)

Likewise, and this also applies to the Colombian case, despite the numerous measures that the US has been applying to stop migration, these have so far not made a dent compared to the total numbers.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington