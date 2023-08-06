Local reports, quoting security sources, said that the victim, in her second decade, entered into a sharp dispute with a man, who was riding in his car, which made the young woman throw herself on the front of the vehicle to prevent him from leaving the place.

At that time, the driver ran over the young woman and fled to an unknown destination, leaving the victim covered in her blood before she breathed her last.

The sources stated that the security interests, upon learning of the incident, opened an in-depth investigation into the circumstances and circumstances of this crime, with the victim being transferred to the mortuary.

Al-Jarida 24 website indicated that the security personnel succeeded in reaching and arresting the suspect, while placing him under theoretical guard measures, in order to interrogate him.

This incident comes, a few days after a young man was killed and run over by a car in the garage of a fast food restaurant in Casablanca (center of the country).

Moroccan security managed to arrest the suspect in the city of El-Ayoun (south), after he had fled immediately after committing the criminal act.