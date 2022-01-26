In Nazran, unknown people fired at the house of the former head of the department for religious affairs under the head of Ingushetia, Akhmed Sagov. About it informs Baza edition.

The incident occurred at night, it is noted that none of the residents were injured. The police arrived at the scene, but the shooters have not been identified at the moment.

It is assumed that unknown people opened fire on Sagov’s house because of his relationship with the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. It is noted that the official traveled to the neighboring republic for a religious celebration and praised the head of the region. “The Ingush are jealous of the order established in Chechnya,” he said, but this caused discontent in his homeland.

Earlier, the discontent of the Ingush caused meeting Kadyrov with local official Yahya Khadziev, who, welcoming the head of Chechnya, embraced him. He then apologized for what happened. Kadyrov, in response, criticized the Ingush public. Later, Khadziev recorded another video message in which he stated that he admitted his guilt and asked the head of Chechnya for forgiveness for his statement.