In Gatchina, a 26-year-old girl stabbed her mother in the back during an argument. According to Izvestia, the incident took place on January 2 on Krasnye Voenletov Street.

According to preliminary information, the girl was intoxicated. She is currently detained. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

An injured 46-year-old woman was hospitalized with a stab wound to the posterior chest wall. She is in serious condition.

The attacker was 26-year-old Regina Kolupaeva. She took part in the first season of the show “Boys”, but did not make it to the final. It was noted that the girl was brought up by her father, was fond of cars and abused alcohol.

