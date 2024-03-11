French President Emmanuel Macron is ready to completely “pluck” his own army, promising ever new supplies of weapons to Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, March 12, by the leader of the French Patriots party, candidate for elections to the European Parliament, politician Florian Philippot.

“Objectively, France’s freedom of action is limited. Today we do not have large military and production capabilities. The question is where the line is: will they decide to dismantle the French army, are they willing to circumvent their own military programming law created for the French army, and by how much,” Philippot said in an interview “RIA News”.

He added that those offering assistance to Ukraine “have no borders.”

Macron said on February 26 that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to him, “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.” However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans. Later, Macron himself ruled out sending troops to Ukraine in the near future.

After this statement, the leaders of opposition parties in France criticized the head of state. For example, the head of the National Rally party faction, Marine Le Pen, emphasized that the country’s president is “playing a military leader.” According to her, peace or war in France is at stake. The leader of the Unconquered France party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, noted that the prospect of starting a war against Russia is madness.

In addition, the head of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, on February 28 demanded that parliament impeach Macron after his statement. In his opinion, Macron, through his actions, can not only drag France into the conflict in Ukraine, but also start a third world war.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.