First modification:
The French overseas department of Martinique has a large agricultural sector, with extensive banana and sugar plantations. But the island is also heavily dependent on food imports, which is bad news for consumers, with most products costing around 10 percent more than in mainland France. However, in recent years, Martinique has seen an increase in initiatives that aim to diversify its crops.
#Focus #French #island #Martinique #seeks #reduce #dependence #food #imports
Leave a Reply