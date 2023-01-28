In France, the government recently announced its plan to improve hunting safety and reduce the number of accidents, sometimes fatal. Opponents of hunting denounce insufficient measures and underline the lack of debate around biodiversity. France has almost a million hunters who claim to act in favor of environmental protection. But activists reject that argument.
