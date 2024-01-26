





06:33 A general view of the inauguration of the temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Ram, in Ayodhya, India, on January 22, 2024. © Rajesh Kumar Singh, AP

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, inaugurated a controversial temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Ram in Ayodhya, where there was previously a mosque demolished in 1992 by followers of the BJP, Modi's party. This action caused serious religious riots, resulting in 2,000 deaths, mostly Muslims. Following the inauguration of the Ram temple, and while many Muslims feel aggrieved, Hindu nationalists now have other mosques and Muslim sites in their sights.