His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, participated in a high-level discussion session on “Education and Artificial Intelligence,” within the activities of the Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, during the period from January 15 to 19, during which he discussed the role of advanced technological means in developing the educational system. And improve outputs.

The session was attended by Her Excellency Bettina Starck-Fatzenegger, German Minister of Education and Research; Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org; and Jeffrey R. Tarr, CEO of ScaleSoft, moderated the interview with South African journalist Zinga Konta.

The session participants discussed the opportunities and challenges associated with the use of artificial intelligence applications in the educational sector, and the most prominent practices that must be adopted to ensure maximum benefit for students and teachers to achieve the best educational outcomes that meet the requirements of the labor market and contribute to providing students with advanced sciences and knowledge.

Al Falasi stressed that technological progress is the primary driver of human progress as it opens new horizons for development that enable all sectors to grow, and allows countries and governments to qualify individuals and develop societies to build a better future, pointing to the importance of applying modern technologies safely, taking into account that countries capable of absorbing these leaps. It will be more prepared and ready to reap its fruits in the future in the form of comprehensive and sustainable development in all sectors.

Al Falasi added, “Over the past years and decades, we have witnessed many innovations that have radically affected the mechanism of work of many sectors and challenged the prevailing traditional concepts that some took for granted.

His Excellency noted that the educational field was not isolated from these developments. Indeed, the past decades witnessed long and in-depth discussions about the risks of adopting these modern technologies and innovations, such as the feasibility of including the calculator, computer, or Internet within educational systems, but experience has proven every time that the approach The most correct thing would be to study and evaluate modern technologies in depth, and to make sure to benefit from their advantages in a way that reflects positively on all components of the educational process and makes it more efficient and high-quality.

His Excellency pointed out the inaccuracy of some people’s fear of the impact of technological developments on the role of teachers, pointing out that the role of technology is complementary to and supportive of the role of the teacher, and in no way provides a substitute for it.

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi stressed that the role of the teacher remains essential and pivotal in the educational process and in shaping students’ awareness and building their skills and abilities. His Excellency said that the world needs more qualified teachers who are able to provide students with the sciences of the future, and technological innovations can contribute to bridging this gap and contribute to qualifying more teachers to be more capable of performing their tasks efficiently.

In his intervention, Dr. Al Falasi highlighted the UAE’s pioneering experience in benefiting from the potential offered by artificial intelligence by launching the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and linking it to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The UAE was also the first country in the world to establish a specialized ministry for artificial intelligence, which confirms that the UAE government has adopted a proactive approach to keep pace with technological development and benefit from the opportunities it provides.

His Excellency stated that the approach of the Ministry of Education in the UAE to include artificial intelligence in the educational system in the country was responsible, as it focused on designing platforms that are transparent and reliable and take into account the cultural and social privacy of the Emirati society, pointing out that the Ministry continues to work on studying the feedback from the experimental application of artificial intelligence. In education, with the aim of developing the experience and ensuring its contribution to improving the quality of education, establishing a culture of innovation, and building generations that possess the skills and sciences of the future.

Held under the slogan “Rebuilding Trust,” the forum aims to restore collective capacity and strengthen the basic principles of transparency, consistency and accountability among leaders.

The Forum brings together annually more than 3,000 leaders from the public and private sectors, representatives of major international companies, non-profit organizations, academics and specialists from all over the world with the aim of discussing all political, economic and development issues affecting the world.