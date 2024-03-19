RIO DE JANEIRO. In less than three months, Brazil broke its case record Dengue in a year, and it goes towards two million. So far, the South American giant has recorded 1,889,206 probable cases, the Ministry of Health reported, the highest number since 2000. The figure is four times the number of dengue cases reported in the same period in 2023. The previous record of cases it was recorded in 2015 (1,688,688 in the year), while 2023 was the third worst year (1,658,816 cases). As for deaths, 561 have been confirmed (1,094 in all of 2023). Ten Brazilian states have already declared a state of emergency, including Sao Paulo, among many cities.

