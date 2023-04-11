Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Ambrazevich considered the participation of the West in the UN Security Council “work for the sake of the picture”

Western countries participating in the meetings of the UN Security Council do not try to find a solution to pressing world problems, working “for the sake of the picture.” This opinion was expressed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Yury Ambrazevich, reports RIA News.

“In its current form, the participation of Western delegations in the work of the Security Council is more like work for the sake of the picture and, in fact, for the sake of informational reasons for our own internal audience,” he said, stressing that this state of affairs is deeply regrettable.

In addition, according to the deputy minister, Western countries are not making efforts to address the legitimate security concerns of Moscow and its partners. “I mean the indivisibility of security, not solving problems of one’s own security at the expense of others,” he explained.

Ambrazevich also added that the work proposed by Russia in the UN on the topic of export control will not only concern the Ukrainian conflict. “We are talking not only about Ukraine, but also, in principle, about the methods and methods of this control, which requires development both through the mechanisms of the UN platform and through the Geneva structures, by the way,” he said.

Earlier, Ambrazevich proposed to abandon the global concept of human rights, calling them a utopia. In his opinion, one should “talk about the desacralization of the concept of human rights in international relations as a utopia that cannot be implemented in practice.”