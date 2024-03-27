Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, is preparing to hit the market with the P70 series, a new generation of smartphones that promises to surprise locals and strangers. Although the most picky claim that it is a copy of the famous Apple iPhone.

It is expected that the new devices Huawei represents a sweeping return of the company to the global market, with innovative features and a design that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Smartphone experts have been on the lookout in recent weeks, and several details have been released about what we can expect from the P70 series.

One of the most striking aspects is the possibility that Huawei launches the devices without prior notice, following the strategy used with the Mate 60 Pro in August 2023.

Huawei P70, does the smartphone come out in the Mate 60 Pro style? Photo: SPECIAL

It is expected that the new model of Huawei “appear” in pre-sale before the promotion or launch is even announced. This would create a great stir in the sector and would undoubtedly capture the attention of consumers.

Regarding specifications, it is said that the P70 series will be made up of three models: P70 standard, P70 Pro and P70 Art. Each of them would have different characteristics, such as:

Screens: All three models are expected to have large OLED displays, with the P70 Art sporting the largest of the three.

Processors: The standard P70 could use a Kirin 9000s chip, while the P70 Pro and P70 Art could feature overclocked versions of the same chip or even the new Kirin 9010.

Batteries: It has been said that the P70 series will have exceptional battery life thanks to the implementation of 5000 mAh, 5100 mAh and 5200 mAh high-density batteries for each model respectively.

In April, Huawei would launch its long-awaited new smartphone. PHOTO: SPECIAL

Cameras: One of the strong points of the P70 series will undoubtedly be its photography section. The devices are expected to have triple or quad rear cameras, with high-resolution sensors and next-generation lenses. There is even talk that the P70 Pro could include a main sensor of up to 200 megapixels. Does an iPhone have this?

Price and availability: There is no official information yet on the price or release date of the P70 series. However, the devices are expected to hit the market in early Aprilwith a price similar to that of the P60 series.

Huawei's P70 series has all the potential to become one of the most successful smartphones of the year. With an innovative design, cutting-edge features and a return to the global market that will undoubtedly generate a great impact on the industry.