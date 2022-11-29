Air raid alert announced for the third time in several regions of Ukraine

In the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, an air alert was announced for the third time. About it testify data of the online alarm map of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic.

According to the map, alarms are sounding in the Dnepropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

Previously, air raids were active in the indicated regions on the afternoon of November 29. In addition, its signals sounded throughout Ukraine, but after about 15 minutes, the alarm was canceled.