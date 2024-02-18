When they say 'do things properly': Risi Competizione once again turned to students to create the 2024 livery of its Ferrari.

The 296 GT3 of the team founded by Giuseppe Risi achieved a historic victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona at the end of January, starting the adventure in the Endurance Cup of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the best possible way.

A few weeks after the triumph in the GTD PRO Class achieved thanks to the official drivers of the Prancing Horse, namely Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra, the American team showed the sketches and ideas created by Carla MalleinGerin.

Risi Competizione, livery project Photo by: Risi Competizione

The very young girl enrolled in her third year of studies at the Ensaama School of Art & Design in Paris won the competition for the creation of the color for the 296 GT3, for which she obviously used the basic Ferrari Red, on which she designed three stripes located in the central section of the car, crossing the front, roof and rear bonnet, and on the side.

The yellow/orange/red/pink/white/blue/light blue colors and the three bands are inspired by the effect called 'panning' which is often used by photographers to give the idea of ​​movement in their shots, especially those immortalized at night, following the object as it moves.

“This year too the Risi team collaborated with the Ensaama School of Art and Design for the 62nd edition of the 24h of Daytona IMSA; Carla MalleinGerin, a third year student of Ensaama, designed the livery – they explain from Risi Competizione – The The choice of stripes and color tones was inspired by photos of night races and in particular by the light trails that evoke speed and the goal of victory.”

Risi Competizione, livery project Photo by: Risi Competizione

It is not the first time that Risi has decided to entrust the livery to students of art institutes, as already appreciated for the 488 used by the American team in recent years (and which, among other things, remained the reference machine in the sketches, waiting for… update to 296).

The 2024 choice turned out to be a decidedly right choice a priori, given the stupendous victory given to the Prancing Horse under the checkered flag in Florida.