With the end of 2023 just a few days away, it's time to remember the best of the last year. In this way, many are eagerly awaiting information related to the nominations for the next awards ceremony of the Oscar. While the final list of nominees is not yet available, Today 15 competitors have been revealed who could well be part of the next Academy ceremony.

In total, 95 songs were submitted for the Best Original Song category at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony. Of these, 15 have been selected as possible candidates. In addition to Peaches' absence from Ssuper Mario Bros., here we can see I'm Just Ken of Barbiea song that could very well win this award. This is the full list:

–It Never Went Away of American Symphony.

–Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) of Asteroid City.

–Dance The Night of Barbie.

–I'm Just Ken of Barbie.

–What Was I Made For? of Barbie.

–Keep It Movin of The Color Purple.

–Superpower (I) of The Color Purple.

–The Fire Within of Flamin' Hot.

–High Life of Flora and Son.

–Meet In The Middle of Flora and Son.

–Can't Catch Me Now of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

-Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) of Killers of the Flower Moon.

–Quiet Eyes of Past Lives.

–Road To Freedom of Rustin.

–Am I Dreaming of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As you can see, Barbie could very well have three representatives in this category. Along with this, it stands out Am I Dreaming of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse. As we already mentioned, this is only a preliminary list, and It will not be until the first months of 2024 that all the nominees for the Oscar Awards will be announced.. We can only wait to see what happens. On related topics, a sequel to Barbie could be on the way. Likewise, this is what Russia's pirated version of Barbie.

Editor's Note:

I'm Just Ken It's a fun song, and although What Was I Made For? Billie Elish could be the one selected to compete and possible winner of this category, leaving this honor to Ryan Gosling. It is anything but serious and an antithesis of what we usually see in this ceremony.

Via: comic book