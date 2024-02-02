Illness on stage for Paolo Pierobon: rescued by doctors sitting in the audience – Curler

Fear at the Teatro Sociale of Trento during the show “De Gasperi: Europe Burns”: Paolo Pierobon collapses due to illness

Moments of fear yesterday evening, Thursday 1st February, at the Teatro Sociale of Trento. The actor Paolo Pierobonengaged as the protagonist at the show's debut “De Gasperi: Europe is burning”, felt ill while on stage and collapsed on stage. The Santa Chiara Cultural Services Center in Trento, which promotes the event, has canceled the dates scheduled for the next few days.

There was great anticipation at Trent for the debut of the titled show “De Gasperi: Europe is burning”brought to the stage by artists of the caliber of Paolo Pierobon, Giovanni Crippa, Emiliano Masala, Livia Rossi and Francesco Maruccia, directed by Carmelo Rifici and written by the Trentino author Angela Dematté.

In the middle of the show, Pierobon, one of the protagonists, suddenly broke down collapsed on the ground in the throes of an illness. The first to intervene were four doctors who fortunately were among the audience, waiting for the arrival of the rescuers who were promptly notified by the staff of the Teatro Sociale of Trento.

The show it was obviously suspended and everyone was left apprehensive in trying to understand the conditions of the Venetian actor born in 1967.

The company took care of providing updates in this regard Santa Chiara Cultural Services Center, who promoted and produced the event. On its social channels, the association wrote:

This evening during the debut of 'De Gasperi: Europe Burns', the lead actor, Paolo Pierobon, fell ill and the show had to be suspended. The actor has recovered and is in hospital for checks. We thank the public for their understanding and above all the doctors in the room, who promptly made themselves available as well as the provincial health service for emergency assistance. Our embrace and best wishes for a speedy recovery to Paolo Pierobon.

Subsequently the Santa Chiara Center published an update, explaining that the at your place scheduled for this evening, tomorrow and the day after, again at the Teatro Sociale of Trento, they came cancelled.