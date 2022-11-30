Here is the luxurious hotel in Zurich where Ilary and Bastian spent their romantic weekend away from the spotlight.

Ilary Blasi 5 months after the announcement of the separation from Francesco Totti seems to have definitely turned the page. The sensational scoop was published by the weekly Who on newsstands this morning 30 November.

From the shot, Ilary can be seen kissing intensely a mysterious man that the newspaper identifies in Bastiana German entrepreneur about whom very little is known.

As written by the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini the new couple treated themselves to a romantic weekend in a luxurious hotel in Zurich.

“Ilary Blasi surprised at Zurich airport while kissing and embracing a man, with whom she spent a romantic weekend in an exclusive hotel with a spa. The images are unmistakable, and Ilary seems very happy. The relationship is recent, the two have known each other for a short time. His name is Bastian, he is a German entrepreneur, has a powerful physique, and lives in Frankfurt” – reads on Chi.

The luxurious hotel in question is the The Dolder Grand in Zurich. It is an extra-luxury structure born in 1899 which includes 175 rooms and a 4,000 square meter wellness center.

Also present inside the structure is a private art collection with over 100 paintings. In the background a breathtaking view of the Alps and the city of Zurich. Nearby is the forest which is very often used by guests of the structure for moments of total relaxation. As he writes Fanpages hotel rates are not accessible to everyone. In this period, a one-night stay costs from 540 euros.

Almost 15,000 euros for the most luxurious rooms

For the suite you can even reach 4,000 euros per night. But that’s not all because the most luxurious ones reach 14,700 euros per night. Mind-boggling figures really not accessible to everyone.

It is not known which room Ilary and Bastian stayed in but we believe that the entrepreneur spared no expense for this romantic weekend away from the spotlight.