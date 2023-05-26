Here’s how the showgirl reacted when she discovered that a fan had her name tattooed on her arm

In the last few hours, the news has been circulating that a fan of Ilary Blasi has decided to get a tattoo of the host’s nameIsland of the Famous on the arm. After learning what happened, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife showed herself full of amazement on her Instagram page. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Ilary Blasi is undoubtedly one of the most loved and appreciated characters of the Italian small screen. There are many who love it conductor for her sympathy, spontaneity and frankness so much as to dedicate a tattoolike the fan who decided to get the presenter’s autograph tattooed on his arm.

During the last episode ofIsland of the Famous aired, Ilary Blasi dedicated some of his time to the fans present in the reality studio. In detail, the presenter gave an autograph to a fan who then decided to tattoo the name of the showgirl on the arm.

After making himself the protagonist of this gesture, the boy shared a story on his Instagram page in which he shows his tattooed arm. The shot in question then appeared on Ilary Blasi’s Instagram page who commented on the fan’s gesture with these words:

You are crazy.

Isola dei Famosi, bad blow for Ilary Blasi: Paolo Noise also left the game

This is undoubtedly the edition of theIsland of the Famous toughest ever. There have been many castaways who have decided to leave the game, the last one was Paolo Noise who was forced to leave Honduras due to some Health problems. These were his words: