The question of dissolution of Il Volo has created tension and concern among many fans in recent days. The end of the trio would have been fueled by rumors and speculations that have emerged since the “distant” argument that took place live on the radio between two members of Il Volo.

The argument between Piero Barone and Gianluca Ginoble during a broadcast he contributed to growing the rumors. The argument we had in that way certainly gave rise to rumors of evident differences in opinions, ambitions and lifestyles. These would all have been useful conditions that would represent typical causes of a fracture in the group.

Many scenarios have been discussed, including abandonments in favor of a film career or simply as a solo singer for one or more members of Il Volo. It has been hypothesized, to go into specifics, that Piero Barone is taking singing lessons to undertake a solo journey. Then, that Gianluca Ginoble might be interested in one film career, following his girlfriend to Los Angeles, daughter of the well-known director of photography Vittorio Storaro. In the meantime, Ignazio is reportedly considering the possibility of getting married to his girlfriend Michelle Bertolini.

These are three situations and three lives that certainly arrived at important moments and, obviously, very different from each other. However, the three members of the group addressed the rumors in a recent appearance at Long live Rai 2Fiorello's guests, declaring bluntly what intentions do they have?:

The atom is divisible, we are not.

Not much else is needed to comment on this statement. In other words, the speculation about the dissolution was denied in its entirety and thrown into the bin, all sent back to their respective sender.

Before the new episode of Long live Rai 2, Fiorello has also devised a sort of “revenge”. After the last edition of the program had caused complaints about noise in Via Asiago, the transfer to the Foro Italico in Rome avoided inconvenience to residents. However, in the episode with Il Volo, Fiorello had the trio sing their famous hit “Grande Amore” at 4:30 in the morning. Ignazio, Gianluca and Piero let themselves go in the chorus and also shouted to the residents “Sleepers! Don't sleep!”.

Fiorello directly confronted the members of Il Volo sulla question of dissolution. The reassurance was very clear: “We are not breaking up, there is no Yoko Ono”.