Iker Casillas would have a new love: who is the model who confesses romance?

the exporter Iker Casillas He has returned to talk about the supposed new romance that he would have and that has been revealed by the Spanish press.

(You may be interested in: Women’s World Cup, in trouble: Fifa makes a forceful announcement)

According to information given by the ‘Fiesta’ program, the ex-soccer player would have a new love after his separation from Sarah Carbonero.



A few months ago he was related to the influencer Rocío Osorno, and he denied it; and before with a journalist. Now, he is linked to the model Ana, as she herself has assured the program ‘Fiesta.

Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero, ex-partner.

Ana, Iker’s new love?

All part of the link in some publications and that have not escaped the networks.

“In all her images on social networks there are clues that have led us to this young woman. They met through social networks, they began to give each other ‘likes’, from there they began to write to each other and then they decided to meet in person”, they say in the program.

They have even contacted the young woman, who confessed: “We’ve been seeing each other since January.”

Everything starts from an image in which the model poses naked in a hotel bathtub and yellow pants can be seen in the reflection of the door, the same day that Iker Casillas published that he was in the same hotel in Ibiza training with yellow pants. The track was a trigger.

Ana is from Salamanca and currently lives between Madrid and Ibiza, where she works as a model and aesthetic nurse.

SPORTS

More sports news