Iker Casillas, ‘forgotten’: ex-partner presents his new boyfriend to the world

Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero.
Sara Carbonero, protagonist of an iconic kiss, ratifies a life away from the historic goalkeeper.
In 2021, after 11 years of relationship, journalist and businesswoman Sara Carbonero and former soccer player Iker Casillas formally announced their separation.
This was announced on their respective Instagram accounts in a joint statement in which they announced that their love as a couple “took different paths.”
Until this 2023, no further details of the love affairs of Casillas and Carbonero had been known. But while the former player is filled with rumors, the businesswoman seems to be surrounded by certainties.
This is how she confirmed it in the last hours, with the first images shared with her new partner.
Casillas is past
This weekend, Carbonero published his first images with Nacho Taboada, the man with whom he would have started a relationship for about a year.
“For the first time, the journalist has shared on her social profile not one, but several photographs of the man who occupies her heart”highlights the magazine ‘Hello!’.
Taboada is a composer and singer, five years younger than Casillas. In fact, the published images would be of the artist’s 36th birthday celebration, who would have chosen to travel to Denmark with his partner to celebrate.
