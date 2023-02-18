Madrid, Spain.- In the last few hours, a WhatsApp conversation between the Real Madrid exporter, Iker Casillas, with the ‘streamer’ Ibai was aired, talking about Gerard Piqué, a former FC Barcelona player who has been in the middle of controversy over other people’s issues to football.

The Spaniards were honest when they touched on the subject of Gerard Piqué, saying that he has changed since he decided to start a new life with his now partner Clara Chia after being “unfaithful” to the Colombian singer, Shakira.

“Iker, what do you think of Piqué, don’t you think he’s a bit of an asshole? Be honest,” the youtuber asked him. Iker Casillas’ response took six minutes to appear in the ‘chat’. He sent two brief comments in which he points out to his former teammate from the Spanish National Team a “total and imbecile child”.

The conversation between the Spanish figures was shared by Ibai, on his Twitter account. “Casillas woke up friendly today”. Derived from that comment, the public longs for the stellar fight in the next event. The public’s response to La Velada del Año 3 is between Casillas and Piqué.

This is not the first time that Iker Casillas has gone viral for a controversial comment. Remember that his last mistake had to do with an audio with a duration of more than two minutes and that it was sent by Piqué to a WhatsApp group to which each one belongs.

“18 minutes? Capture and publish, for God’s sake”, wrote the goalkeeper without realizing the mistake he made. Casillas had confused the duration of the message with the time at which the Catalan had shared it. “The minutes are those on the left,” the content creator Perxitaa replied.