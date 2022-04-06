The portable console began to arrive at the homes of the players at the end of February.

Despite the success of the Nintendo Switch and the consolidation of the new generation consoles, Steam Deck is the protagonist of this first part of 2022. The first to reserve the portable Valve They have been receiving it at their homes since February (some by Gabe Newell himself), but the shipments are still going on.

There will be more shipments every new weekThe company itself has announced this week that, entering the second quarter of the year, new emails are being sent to the users who booked it. Therefore, if you are one of them, take a good look at your email, because you will have to confirm the order if you are one of the first lucky ones of this second wave.

Alongside this, Valve itself has updated the Steam Deck product page to clarify what the various timeframes mean, although pre-order windows have not been changed or delayed, only additional information has been added. The most striking? What shipments have increased of the portable console from now on, so in the coming weeks it will have a larger base of players.

As for the games, Valve continues to work on compatibility with its platform, updating its list of verified games. On this they have asked the users themselves for their opinion, with the sole objective of continuing to work and offer better guarantees based on the requests of the players.

