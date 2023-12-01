“If you don’t come back like me I’ll make you end up like Giulia Cecchettin!” 64-year-old arrested for threatening his ex-partner

A new case of violence occurred a few days ago in the Syracuse area. Police officers arrested a 64 years old local, because for months he threatened, stalked and beat his ex-partner. The last one is precisely the one that would have made her end up like Giulia Cecchettin.

The woman, tired of all this, decided to report the incident to the police, who arranged for the man home and also having to wear the electronic bracelet.

Giulia Cecchettin unfortunately she was only 22 years old and on the evening of November 11th, she lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turettahis peer.

The story between the two had ended August this year, but given the pressure the boy was putting on her, she had decided to continue seeing him as Friend. That evening they went out because they had to go to the shopping center together Marghera.

Giulia had to choose shoes for her graduation, which she was scheduled for Thursday 16 November. However, after dinner, the two young people had an argument, which ended with crime of the 22 year old.

The 64-year-old’s arrest for threats to his ex

It’s not the first time it’s happened that men use Giulia Cecchettin’s story to threaten for theirs partners or their exes. One of these is a 64-year-old from Syracuse.

From what emerged the two were probably at home and most likely she was looking at one transmission in which they talked about the 22-year-old. He doesn’t know for which one reasonbut he would have told her: “If you don’t come back with me I’ll make you end up like the one they’re talking about on television!”

For months the woman suffered stalking, aggression and even threats to lose one’s life. So, tired of all this, she decided to report everything to the police.

A few days later, police officers decided to dispose of the man i home and also the obligation to keep the electronic bracelet.