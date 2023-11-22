Home page World

From: Yasina Hipp

“Help, am I no longer a shooter?”

The zodiac community on TikTok is in an uproar. But you have to add: again. There are countless videos in which TikTokers discuss a “new zodiac sign” called “Serpent Bearer.” But does the Ophiuchus really mess everything up? People with the Sagittarius zodiac sign are particularly worried that they would be massively affected by the change.

New zodiac sign has been known for years

The discussion about the 13th zodiac sign is not new in Western astrology. Already in 2016 she wrote NASA a blog post on tumblr.com, in which the space agency explains the astronomical background to it. 3,000 years ago, the Babylonians divided the zodiac into twelve parts based on their twelve-month calendar and assigned each part a star constellation. They were already aware of the existence of the Ophiuchus (Latin: Ophiuchus). But they left the sign out.

The discussion about the 13th zodiac sign has gone viral again on TikTok. It would be between the Scorpio and Sagittarius zodiac signs. So you would be Ophiuchus if you were born between November 29th and December 17th. Above all, the previous Sagittarius period from November 23rd to December 21st would be disrupted.

Four things could change for you if you suddenly became Ophiuchus instead of Sagittarius:

1. There would be something else to add to your positive qualities.

Sagittarius are considered optimistic, fun-loving, idealistic, extroverted and passionate. Much of this remains with the Ophiuchus. You are enthusiastic, open-minded, and also passionate and optimistic.

2. Your weaknesses would change.

The weaknesses of Sagittarius include arrogance, impatience, carelessness and stubbornness. The characteristics of Ophiuchus are a combination of Sagittarius and Scorpio. This can also be seen in the weaknesses. Ophiuchus bears love extremes, are quickly jealous and quick-tempered and are considered to be stubbornly ambitious,

3. Your sign would no longer be a bow and arrow.

For you as a shooter, the symbol with a stylized bow and arrow: ♐ would no longer apply. You would have to identify with the sign for Ophiuchus. A stylized person wrestling with a snake: ⛎.

4. You would have to look for other stars.

It’s not just the sign itself that changes. In the future, when you look at the night sky, you will have to keep your eyes open for a different star constellation:

The star constellations of Sagittarius and Ophiuchus differ significantly. © Pond5 Images/Imago

But as the NASA astronomers emphasized in their blog post back then: Astrology is not a science, it is the conviction and belief that the stars can have an influence on us humans. And since Western astrology is not based on astronomical constellations but on the tropical zodiac, the new constellation doesn’t change anything. So all shooters can remain shooters.

