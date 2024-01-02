And that kind of people also have the right to vote. These idiots destroyed the animal ambulance on New Year's Eve, because hey, why not.

Sometimes you just can't imagine how sad someone can be. Of course we immediately think of that when there are miscreants who have a car again stolen or battered.

Of course there is no good reason to do it. The action of the thief or vandal in question causes more damage to the owner than the thief gains from it. But in this case it is really extremely sad. This is not just a car, but the car animal ambulance from Utrecht. Or rather, two ambulances.

Animal ambulance renewed

The window of the first ambulance was smashed and the navigation system stolen. We can immediately see what kind of car it is, but it appears to be a fairly simple bus that is a few years old, given the older type of handle (experts can reveal which car it is).

But the worst has happened to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class animal ambulance. The tires were punctured. No, not one: all four tires are punctured. That serves no purpose other than destruction. From an animal ambulance. These types of people also have the right to vote!

No rides

The animal ambulance cannot drive now, so all journeys requiring a stretcher: a pity, but unfortunately. Because someone had a bad childhood, everyone else has to suffer. Now that is always the case, but in this case it is extra bad.

If you want to help them, you can see via support this donation campaign. And yes, you can see this as hard advertising. This is such pathetic behavior that the animal ambulance from Utrecht should be helped.

Photo credits: Animal ambulance Utrecht through Twitter.

Photo credits: Animal ambulance Utrecht through Twitter.



