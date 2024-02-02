ICJ declares jurisdiction over majority of charges over Russian invasion of Ukraine

The highest judicial body of the UN declared itself competent this Friday to try the majority of charges in a case presented by Ukraine about the Russian invasion that began in 2022, in which he demands reparations from Moscow.

Ukraine initiated proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in the Dutch city of The Hague, a few days after the start of the invasion, on February 24, 2022.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putinpartly justified the military operation due to an alleged “genocide” that the kyiv government would be committing in eastern Ukraine, a Russian-speaking region.

Two days later, Ukraine appealed to the ICJ, categorically denying those accusations. and claiming that using “genocide” as a pretext to carry out an invasion was against the United Nations Convention on Genocide of 1948.

In a preliminary ruling issued in March 2022, the ICJ sided with Ukraine's arguments and ordered Russia to “immediately suspend” its military campaign, which continues to this day.

Volodimir Zeleneski (L), President of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin (R), President of Russia. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP

Moscow opposed that verdict and claimed that the ICJ, which resolves disputes between states, had no legitimacy to judge the case.

This Friday, the court rejected Russia's argument, stating that it is competent to judge on that issue.

Ukraine had also declared in its request that the Russian invasion violated the convention on genocide, but the ICJ indicated this Friday that it is not competent to issue a ruling on that part of the case.

AFP