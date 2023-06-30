Ice hockey | Yle: NHL player Markus Nutivaara, 29, has to end his career

Markus Nutivaara ends his career as a result of a hip injury.

30.6. 21:00

Finnish NHL player Markus Nutivaara29, hockey career is over, reports Over.

Last summer, Nutivaara signed an NHL contract with the San Jose Sharks for the 2022–23 season, but a hip injury forced him to the sidelines. Now he confirms that the career is completely over.

“I couldn’t get into full swing at all. I was able to pull through one shift at full strength, but after that I had to suffer the rest of the game with pain. This went on for a long time,” Nutivaara told Yle.

“The hip has been operated twice. Attempts were made to repair the osteoarthritis and implant new cartilage. During the last season, the doctors said that now they can no longer help.”

Nut danger during his NHL career, in addition to San Jose, he played for Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers. The defender’s hip problems started in the 2019-20 season when he played in Columbus.

He played only one practice game in San Jose last season. The last years of the game were difficult for him.

“That’s how you learned to lie to yourself that your hip is fine. He explained to himself that the leg doesn’t move because I haven’t trained well and so on. However, I turned over every stone and flew around the United States with different specialists. But if you can’t even do snow work, then it starts to be there,” Nutivaara told Yle.

Nut danger is Haukiputaa’s wolverine farm. He played in the SM league in 2014–16 in Oulu’s Kärpi. Nutivaara was seen in the lion jersey at the spring 2018 World Championships.