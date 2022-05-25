Ice Hockey World Championships | Mikael Granlund talks about how he understood what is really important in life

Mikael Granlund, 30, is the main individual of the Lions chasing World Cup gold. The wonder boy has grown into a family man who is currently playing the best hockey of his career.

For subscribers

In the four a lot has happened in a year. When Mikael Granlund was last seen in the Lions shirt at the Spring 2018 World Championships, other stars shone in the front row.

The spring 2018 Games are commemorated by young geese Sebastian Ahon, Mikko Rantanen and Teuvo Teräväinen fireworks and the embarrassment of the Lions to Switzerland in the semi-finals. Many can hardly remember that Granlund, then 26, was the Captain of the Lions in the same tournament.