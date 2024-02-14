Ice hockey | Strict response to the person who grossly mocked Patrik Lainet: “No joke”

The absence of Laine, who applied for the support and treatment program, was commented on in an outrageous way in the podcast. Now the agency stepped in to defend Laine.

of the NHL and applied to the players' association's support and treatment program Patrick Laine has received support in the last few days in an uproarious situation.

Laine's absence from real action was discussed in the latest episode of B&B's Round Table podcast, hosted by Blue Jackets fans. One of the participants in the podcast commented on Laine's absence in a really thoughtless way.

The male person speculates that Laine is on the sidelines “because he was considering retirement at Remington” (Remington retirement).

Three other men on the podcast reacted to the gun and suicide comment by laughing.

Laine herself commented on the situation in the message service X, saying that “this is just not ok”.

Now his agent agency Octagon Hockey also showed their support.

“We are deeply disappointed by the reprehensible comment that referred to 'Remington retirement' and Patrik Laine, who is in the treatment program of the NHL and the NHL players' association. We stand firmly against such insensitive comments, Octagon Hockey's press release says.

The agency said it appreciates the podcast's apology, but reminds that words have consequences.

“Suicide is no joke. We strongly condemn such language and defend mental health awareness.

Octagon Hockey also stated that “Patrick's commitment to promoting mental well-being continues to be strong.”

