Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Ice hockey | Jukurit won against Pelicans – Sport reset Luko

December 26, 2023
Seven matches will be played in the SM league on Tuesday.

Ice hockey league in the early matches on Boxing Day, the home team Jukurit has beaten Pelicans 4–1 in Mikkeli and Sport from Vaasa has beaten Luko 1–0 on their home ice.

Jukurit grounded their victory in the second set, which they won 3–0 and took a decisive 4–1 lead. The victory was the second in a row for Jukurei, who broke the Pelicans' three-game winning streak.

The only goal of the Sport–Lukko match was scored in the final set Kalle Miketinac.

The matches HIFK–HPK, Ilves–TPS, KooKoo–SaiPa, Kärpät–JYP and Ässät–Tappara will still be played today.

